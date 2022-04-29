NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The teen suspect in last year’s Heritage High School shooting is expected to enter a plea Friday morning.

15-year-old Jacari Taylor is charged with two counts of felony aggravated malicious wounding and several other charges.

Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side show Taylor got into a fight with a 17-year-old during lunch, back in September. Taylor was punched in the face during the fight, and then police say he pulled out a gun and shot several times into a busy hallway.

A 17-year-old boy and girl were struck. The 17-year-old boy’s dad says he has permanent injuries, including hearing loss, and the family plans to seek legal action.

This shooting promoted school leaders to upgrade security.

