Police: Homicide suspect taken into custody after barricade situation at Newport News Inn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police took a homicide suspect into custody Tuesday night after a barricade situation at a motel along Jefferson Avenue Tuesday.

Dispatchers confirmed authorities were attempting to locate a fugitive at 12880 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Newport News police said they were dispatched to the hotel around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a barricaded subject who they believed was armed.

Further investigation revealed the person has multiple outstanding warrants from James City County, including homicide.

As of 6:30 p.m., tactical teams were still on scene. At 6: 43 p.m., police tweeted that the subject had been taken into custody.

Northbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue were closed from Jefferson and Buchanan to Jefferson and Richneck.

Numerous WAVY viewers report the incident is in the area of the Newport News Inn. Viewers said they could see police with guns drawn.

Photos show there were at least 10 police vehicles at the motel. Officers from both Newport News and Virginia State Police were on scene, as well as the Newport News tactical operations van.

Tactical situation in Newport News (Photo courtesy: Sharod Jones)

Tactical situation in Newport News (Photo courtesy: Sharod Jones)

Tactical situation in Newport News (Photo courtesy: Sharod Jones)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.