Health officials to NN airport: Reconsider holding Trump rally

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has sent a letter to the Newport News airport asking them to reconsider holding a Donald Trump campaign rally Friday.

Either that, or scale the event down so it will meet the governor’s 250-person limit on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Peninsula Health District sent a letter to Richard Martinez, general manager of Atlantic Aviation, the fixed-base operator at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. The health department said the facility intends to sponsor, participate in or support the rally.

In the letter, Hampton and Peninsula Health District Director Natasha Dwamena called the Make America Great Again rally a “concerning public health risk” due to its possible attendance of up to 4,000 people.

The event is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday in a hangar at the airport. President Donald Trump is holding the rally to reach out to more voters in North Carolina, according to a Politico report.

The president continues to hold rallies across the country ahead of this November’s election, many of which have attendees close together without masks.

A letter from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office was also sent to Michael Giardino, executive director of Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, on Thursday with a reminder about the governor’s restrictions on gatherings and face masks.

Only entertainment venues are allowed to host gatherings up to 1,000 as the governor’s orders currently stand.

Willful violations of the governor’s executive order is a class 1 misdemeanor.

The health department’s letter to Martinez says it has received public complaints complaints about the event and its potential to spread COVID-19.

Dwamena also wrote that “considerable evidence” shows that people who attend the MAGA rallies are not diligent about wearing masks and social distancing while at the events.

Similar letters from the governor’s office warning other airports in Virginia about gathering restrictions were also sent to the following people:

Malcolm P. Branch, chairman of Norfolk International Airport

Reid Wodicka, interim city manager in Lynchburg

John E. Potter, president and CEO of Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Patricia S. O’Bannon, chairwoman of Capital Region Airport Commission in Richmond

Donald Long, chairman of Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Authority

Gregory W. Campbell, executive director of Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport

Timothy T. Bradshaw, executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

