NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health Distinct of the Public Health Department has reported a raccoon that was found in Newport News has tested positive for the rabies virus.
If you have any information about any kind of exposure to the animal, the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department would like you to contact them at 757-594-7340.
Rabies has been in the wild animal population here in the Hampton Roads area since the 1980s. It can be potentially fatal, but is is preventable with proper vaccines.
Click here to learn more about rabies and different steps you can take in order to prevent it.
Latest from Newport News:
- Health officials say raccoon in Newport News tested positive for rabies
- Passenger arrested during traffic stop that led to officer’s death appears in court
- Police: Newport News man charged with sodomy; forced young children to watch child pornography
- 32-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexually touching a child
- Homeless group living on private lot forced to leave by city