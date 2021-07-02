Hazmat situation blocks Harpersville Road in Newport News

Newport News

(WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are asking drivers to avoid a part of Harpersville Road due to a hazmat situation.

Police said the road was closed between Robinson Drive and Bruton Avenue as of 7 p.m.

Both Newport News police and fire crews were on scene.

Officials did not say what sort of hazmat situation had happened.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

