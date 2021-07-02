Hazmat situation blocks Harpersville Road in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are asking drivers to avoid a part of Harpersville Road due to a hazmat situation.

Police said the road was closed between Robinson Drive and Bruton Avenue as of 7 p.m.

Both Newport News police and fire crews were on scene.

Officials did not say what sort of hazmat situation had happened.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.