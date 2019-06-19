Hampton woman sentenced to two years in prison for stealing $21,000

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Sandra Payne, 58, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for stealing from her elderly client.

According to court documents, while working as an in-home caregiver, Payne got access to credit and debit card numbers belonging to the elderly client’s family members.

Payne took the card numbers and spent over $21,000 in the Tidewater area.

U.S. Postal Inspection Services investigated, ultimately sending her to prison.

Payne pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated identity theft in February.