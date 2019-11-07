Hampton woman pleads guilty to operating heroin, fentanyl ‘stash house’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton woman has been convicted of mixing, preparing and storing heroin and fentanyl in her home for an area drug distributor.

Symphoni V. Wiggins, 38, pleaded guilty to several charges Wednesday in federal court in Newport News, including conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

A Department of Justice news release says Wiggins was helping out a “kilogram-weight” drug dealer by operating the “stash house” between at least May and December 2018.

According to the release, “co-conspirators” would pick up the heroin and fentanyl at Wiggins’s house and then deal it to customers on the street.

Wiggins boasted she was “the master mixer.”

The 38-year-old entered a plea agreement that resulted in a $159,000 forfeiture.

Wiggins also faces a mandatory minimum sentence of fives years and a maximum of 40 years.

She is scheduled to be sentenced March 20, 2020.

Wiggins was charged along with 38 other defendants as part of “Operation Cookout,” which helped investigate major drug trafficking organizations.

The operation fell under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a multi-jurisdictional federal task force that helps provide funding to other agencies that identify, investigate and prosecute those drug trafficking organizations.