Hampton Roads localities band together to start Peninsula COVID-19 Operation Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — As more and more people are tested and the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, some localities in Hampton Roads are banding together.

We visited the Peninsula COVID-19 Operation Center. There, regionalism is playing an important part in responding to the disease.

We weren’t allowed in, but we were given pictures inside the Newport News Emergency operation center. Six Peninsula localities are coming together and trying to conquer coronavirus every day.

Assistant Newport News Fire Chief Robert Lee calls it a multi-disciplined approach, which is used during other critical times, such as natural disasters.

“We have police officers sitting in the room, Public Works, and it’s not just the fire department doing this, it is everybody, so we do this on a regular basis. It helps us when we need to come together with planning and training, and we are able to come together and function,” Lee said.

Inside the operations center, they are looking for trends, like James City County which is currently at the center of the outbreak. As of 6 p.m. Friday, it had 19 cases and two deaths.

“We’re just monitoring the numbers to see if we are going to see spikes anywhere. We will be prepared operationally to shift resources if necessary,” says Lee.

That spike in cases is the operation center’s biggest concern,

(Photo courtesy: Kim Lee, Newport News)

(Photo courtesy: Kim Lee, Newport News)

“We haven’t hit spring break, so our travel has been minimal for the most part. You look at the James City County outbreak, and that was traced back to travel,” Lee said.

As we first reported, the National Guard is already activated and could be deployed. That is something the operation center knows about,

“They are being looked at as being able to distribute supplies if needed,” Lee added.

They are in close contact with local hospitals like Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center. As we reported, Sentara stopped giving the coronavirus test because they were running low Wednesday, but got more tests and began testing again Thursday.

“Sentara told us today the drive-thru testing will be open for the next several days, given enough test kits. That allows us to let all the localities know this is going on,” Lee said.

His group also monitors trends of patients to forecast the future,

“The trend we have seen so far — very few of the tests are coming back positive. We have only seen a small sample of testing done,” Lee added.

The biggest concerns include getting resources and then deploying them properly, as well as communicaitons with a consistent and unified message,

“We want to make sure we are all providing the same resources and the same information… It is important that the message be unified,” he said.

The operation center usually deals with weather-related incidents, so COVID-19 is something completely new.

“This is new to all of us. This concept for this type of emergency management is new as well,” Lee said.

Another important issue here is regionalism – working together to fight a common foe.

“We get along so well and communicate quickly, we could have anyone slip in and fill any of these positions in the workplace, and we know their faces and who they are,” Assistant Chief Jeffery Payne with York County Fire and Life Safety said.

Latest Posts: