Hampton Roads cleaning services working to stop spread of germs in homes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — During the spread of coronavirus in the US, cleaning companies like Merry Maids are doing what they can to disinfect people’s homes, as well as giving homeowners some useful information on how to keep germs away.

Owner of Merry Maids Hampton Roads Stacey Huskey says her company continues to have meetings about COVID-19 and daily conversations.

“Right now, we definitely are getting a lot of phone calls about home cleaning because right now people want a clean home to help keep all those germs out,” said Huskey.

She says they’re not only cleaning homes, but sanitizing and disinfecting high-touch areas.

That includes countertops, light switches, bathroom counters and faucets — anything people’s hands touch.

Huskey says it’s a community effort to stop the spread. They’re also working to keep seniors healthy. Her sister owns Home Instead Senior Care in Newport News and they have teamed up.

“So, we teamed up with her and are going into all of her clients’ homes and disinfecting all the high-touch areas in their home and making it a better environment for them. And it’s been putting them at ease, which has been great because it’s times like this — when it’s times as a community and a business owner — we want to work together and do our part,” she said.

She says her company is also making sure employees are safe. They wear gloves before going into a home, have limited staff in the office to less than 10 people. They also disinfect their own offices.

She gave some advice for what people can do at home to reduce germs: put liners in trash cans, disinfect cellphones and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. She says they’ll be giving out “high-touch area” sheets for customers to reference after they leave.

If you would like to learn more about what you can do to keep yourself safe and try to stop the spread of germs, visit the Merry Maids website.

