Hampton Peninsula Community Vaccination Clinic accepting walk-ins for kids ages 5-11

Registered Nurse Natasha McDannis inoculates Otto Linn-Walton, 8, with the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem Hospital, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Kids ages 5-11 can now get their COVID-19 vaccine at the only state-run vaccination clinic open and operating on the Virginia Peninsula.

The Virginia Department of Health, along with the Virginia and Peninsula and Hampton Health districts, opened the state-run COVID-19 vaccine clinic back in October at the Sherwood Shopping Center, 13785 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

The clinic, which is operated by AshBritt Environmental Inc., gives out the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer. Pfizer booster shots are available to those who are eligible.

Boosters are available to individuals who received the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 or Moderna vaccine or a first dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine six or more months ago and meet one of the following criteria:

Are 65 years and older,

18 and above with underlying medical conditions,

Live or work in a high risk setting

The clinic will operate Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the last appointments open at 7:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly recommended to avoid wait times.

Visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to schedule an appointment or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

Those with questions should contact the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).