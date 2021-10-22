Hampton, Newport News police holding catalytic converted VIN etching event Saturday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Local police are hoping to stop catalytic converter thieves by adding VIN numbers to the commonly stolen, and expensive, devices.

Newport News and Hampton police departments are hosting an event Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Newport News Park, 13560 Jefferson Avenue.

Catalytic converter thefts are common nationwide, and here in Hampton Roads, because of the device’s valuable metals that thieves can sell for scrap. A replacement meanwhile can cost more than $1,000.

You can get an anti-theft device or have your catalytic converter welded to your car’s frame to prevent it from being stolen.

However you can also have a VIN etched into the converter, so if it is stolen and thieves try to sell it for scrap, the dealer can be alerted it’s stolen.

We're joining @HamptonVAPolice for a catalytic converter VIN etching event Saturday. The event aims to prevent the theft of catalytic converters. For prevention tips, visit https://t.co/z1pFxCH9QI pic.twitter.com/TgvjtxePU2 — Newport News Police Department (@NewportNewsPD) October 21, 2021

To sign up for the event, click here.

Here are some other tips from police: