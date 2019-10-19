Hampton murder suspect, driving stolen minivan, arrested after crashing into car during pursuit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton homicide suspect was taken into custody on Friday night in Newport News, shortly after they crashed a stolen minivan into another vehicle, police said.

The suspect, who police haven’t named, crashed at the intersection of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue and was arrested after a short foot pursuit, per Kelly King with the Newport News Police Department. This all took place shortly after 7 p.m. when Hampton police told Newport News officers the suspect was spotted in Newport News with the stolen minivan.

A person in the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.

King says additional charges are pending in Newport News after Friday’s incident. 10 On Your Side has reached out to learn more about the suspect and the charges they’re facing in Hampton.