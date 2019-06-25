Hampton man pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton man is facing 15 years minimum after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine and heroin while having firearms in Newport News.

Lorenzo Golden, 35, distributed more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than a kilogram of heroin, according to court documents.

Records show Golden sold heroin to law enforcement officers in February and March of 2018.

Golden allegedly took over a neighborhood in the 400 block of East Pembroke Avenue and used the residence to sell cocaine and heroin.

In July 2018, recovered scales, cell phones, five firearms, ammunition, packaging materials, and other drug paraphernalia in the neighborhood along with a storage unit connected to Golden.

Golden faces a minimum of 15 years when he is sentenced on October 10 for pleading guilty to conspiracy, distribution, and possession of both cocaine and heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.