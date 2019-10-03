Hampton man gets over 7 years for distributing cocaine, heroin

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man who distributed cocaine and heroin in Hampton Roads is facing more than seven years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia said in a news release 24-year-old Erick Allen Osby, of Hampton, was arrested in September 2018 after he was seen by law enforcement “acting a manner consistent with drug trafficking.”

Osby, who had warrants for his arrest at the time, was seen going up to multiple vehicle parked in a residential area of Newport News. He appeared to be distributing and receiving items to and from a white bag he had on, according to the release.

Law enforcement found bag of heroin, suspected narcotics packaging material and Osby’s identification card. A bag of cocaine was also found on the bag and Osby had nearly $2,000 as well as a digital scale on his person, the release said.

A federal jury convicted Osby in May for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin. He was formally sentenced on the charge Wednesday.