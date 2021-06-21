Hampton man facing several charges in weekend shooting incident in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was arrested and facing multiple charges in connection with two incidents in Newport News over the weekend.

Police say the first incident occurred around 3:25 a.m. on June 19 in the 2600 block of Jefferson Avenue regarding a report of gunshots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, residents told them that two people were shooting at one another. There were no injuries reported, however, officers added that there were gunshot damages to a nearby building.

The day after, around 2:10 a.m. on June 20, an officer saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Jefferson Avenue. The officer attempted a traffic stop. Reports say the vehicle traveled several blocks before stopping near 26th Street.

The officer reported smelling an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. After further investigation, officials arrested the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Hampton resident Tyrone Jamal Fennell. He was charged with once count each of DWI, reckless driving, driving without a license, disregarding law enforcement command, and carrying a loaded firearm in certain public areas.

After further investigation, police identified as Fennell as a person of interest in the first incident. He was charged with one count each of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting a firearm in a public place, carrying a loaded firearm in certain public areas, and reckless handling of a firearm.