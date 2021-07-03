Hampton man dies following crash on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, a 2007 BMW 335i was driving at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lane when the driver attempted to exit the interstate at mile marker 256. The driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned after running off the road.

At this point, he was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle then struck a tree and caught fire.

The driver has been identified as Kareem St. Ledger Solely, 23, of Hampton.

When authorities arrived on the scene at approximately 12:15 p.m., they discovered Solely had life-threatening injuries and transported him to Riverside Regional Hospital.

He later died at the hospital.

Police have determined that alcohol was not a contributing factor in the accident.