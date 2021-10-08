Hampton man caught with loaded .22 caliber handgun at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was caught with a loaded .22 caliber handgun at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on October 7.

This is the second gun caught at the airport in the past four days.

According to TSA officers at ORF, the .22 caliber handgun loaded with four bullets, was detected in the man’s carry-on bag. The police were alerted who confiscated the weapon.

The man faces possible criminal prosecution, as well as a stiff federal financial civil penalty.

Officials say that penalties can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.

In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded.