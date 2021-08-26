Hampton man arrested after taping restrooms, recording women undressing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man is facing charges after he was discovered to allegedly be taping restrooms throughout Newport News.

Police say that 33-year-old Jeremy Rashad Johnson faces charges in Hampton and Newport News after he was discovered to have videos of women undressing on his phone.

He turned himself into Hampton police on unlawful taping charges but is also charged with Nonconsent: Film/Videotape Undressed Person in Newport News.

According to officials, these incidents occurred in the 600 block of Tech Center Parkway, 400 block of Denbigh Boulevard, and the 800 block of City Center Boulevard. 

Johnson has previously faced similar charges. He has a hearing set in September.

