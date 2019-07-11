Hampton man accused of hitting woman with gun outside nightclub

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was injured after an argument in a nightclub parking lot last weekend.

Newport News police said officers were called to a local hospital just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, and spoke with a woman in reference to an alleged domestic assault that happened earlier that morning.

The woman told officers she was jumped by three other women while a man held her at gunpoint and hit her in the head with the gun, police said.

Police said the woman claimed the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. following an earlier verbal altercation with one of the women.

The woman knows the the women who allegedly assaulted her and the man who held her at gunpoint, police said.

An investigation led to warrants being obtained for 47-year-old Derrick Whitaker, of Hampton.

Whitaker was arrested on Wednesday and charged with abduction by force/intimidation/deception, malicious wounding, brandishing and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

It’s unclear whether police are seeking charges against the three women who were allegedly involved.