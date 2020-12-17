Hampton gang member sentenced to over 12 years on drug, gun charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and 6 months in prison for drug and firearm-related charges.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Baron Thomas, a member of the Rollin’ 20s gang, was involved in the distribution of cocaine, cocaine base, heroin, and marijuana in Hampton and other locations on the Virginia Peninsula.

The records say that while Thomas was dealing the narcotics, he was frequently in possession of firearms. Thomas and his co-defendant, Julian Rashko, would also distribute heroin and other narcotics from his home in Hampton.

The case was investigated as part of the multi-jurisdictional task force, Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), Operation Brim Reaper.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.