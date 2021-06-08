Habitat for Humanity to dedicate new home to Newport News family

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. Navy petty officer pleaded guilty for his role in a multi-state anabolic steroid conspiracy that operated across the country.

Court documents say authorities first received information about 34-year-old Erik Eckert, a Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy, distributing anabolic steroids in Norfolk back in February of 2020.

Further investigation later revealed that Eckert was receiving wholesale quantities of anabolic steroids from a drug trafficking organization run by his co-conspirator, Michael Lambert.