Gunshot wound victim walks into hospital in Newport News overnight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot wound victim walked into a local hospital just before midnight in Newport News.
According to police, the victim walked into Mary Immaculate Hospital around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.
The condition of the victim is still unknown.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
