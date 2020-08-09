Gunshot wound victim walks into hospital in Newport News overnight

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot wound victim walked into a local hospital just before midnight in Newport News.

According to police, the victim walked into Mary Immaculate Hospital around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

The condition of the victim is still unknown.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

