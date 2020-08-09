Gunshot wound victim walks into hospital in Newport News overnight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) -- Newport News Shipbuilding announced it will offer modified unpaid leave for parents who need to make arrangements for the upcoming school year -- as most Hampton Roads schools plan to begin the year virtually.

Requests for the leave can be submitted between August 17 and August 27. Officials say these are the only days to submit. All leave requests will start on or before September 1 and will end on September 30. Employees will be required to return to work on October 1.