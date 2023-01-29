NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport News.

According to police, officers were called around 8:25 p.m. to the 3000 block of Roanoke Ave in reference to shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men, one with what appeared to be a life-threatening injury and one with what appeared to be a non life-threatening injury. Police say both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Police say they also received a report that a third victim transported himself to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident.