Group sets up at NN bus stop with free breakfast for kids

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – They call themselves the Bus Stop ministry.

Newport News resident, Cheryl Barnes, and two other helpers, Ms. Marvel and Sharice, joined together three years ago to start a free breakfast stand outside Ashton Greene Apartments on Marshview Drive.

The crew sets up every Tuesday around 7:30 a.m where they serve around 60 children a day.

Barnes, who also lives at Ashton Greene Apartments, says the idea to start Bus Stop ministry came after looking out the window and seeing a child sharing her bag of Takis with a group of other children who were hungry.

“I love children. A lot of these kids don’t get to eat and we don’t know if they eat breakfast,” said Barnes.

Barnes says they serve children ages 5 to 12 years old and only hand out inividually wrapped breakfast snacks.

The only Tuesdays they don’t set up shop is when it’s raining or snowing.

Barnes says they take monetary and snack donations, if you’re interested in donating please email her at Bambilove30@yahoo.com