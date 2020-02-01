Group holds memorial walk to remember Officer Katie Thyne

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A group of people gathered to remember Officer Katie Thyne by holding a memorial walk.

The walk started at police headquarters in Newport News and went to Huntington Park where there was a moment of silence.

Officer Thyne was killed a little more than a week ago in the line of duty after a traffic stop. Thyne was a Navy veteran before she joined the police force in 2018.

She was also a mother to a little girl. Her patrol car sits outside the Newport News Police Department covered in balloons, and flowers.

Memorial walk for Officer Katie Thyne happening right now at Newport News PD. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/bIBuUlzOJE — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) February 1, 2020

Anthony Paul organized the walk and said she will not be forgotten.

“When something like this happens, you know, when someone is taken from the community, you kind of want to try to bring people together,” said Paul.

“That’s why rain or shine we were coming to walk for her.”

The Newport News Police Department says the outpouring of support from the community has continued to grow.