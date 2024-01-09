NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Another lawsuit has been added to the mix, as families seek answers one year after the Richneck Elementary school shooting in Newport News.

As WAVY reported last week, six students are represented in lawsuits against school administrators.

They were in the building on Jan. 6, 2023 when a 6-year-old shot his first grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, in her classroom.

Now a grandmother, who happened to be in the school’s main office at the time, is suing on behalf of herself. This is according to her attorney. The grandmother already filed on behalf of her grandson.

These lawsuits seek $3 million in damages each.

Their attorney hopes discovery power granted by the legal process will force school leaders to answer questions about that day.