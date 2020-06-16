Gov. Northam announces $64 million investment in Newport News, 332 new jobs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Ralph Northam joined Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price and Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball Tuesday morning in making a major economic development announcement for the city.

Northam announced that S23 Holdings, LLC – a maritime, ship repair and manufacturing company – is investing $64.4 million into Newport News.

Virginia competed with Florida and Puerto Rico for the project, which is expected to create 332 new jobs.

Jorge Rivera, CEO and Chairman of S23 Holdings, said the company chose Hampton Roads for several reasons. “The Newport News facility is strategically located on the James River, has the water depth to accommodate deep draft vessels, offers unrestricted navigational access, and, most importantly, has access to an underutilized workforce.”

The project will be located next to ⁦the Huntington Ingalls Shipyard and includes the rehabilitation of Piers 14 and 15, and the construction of a manufacturing facility and corporate and administrative offices.

The expansion will make S23 and its affiliates the only small business ship repair company with deep-water access in Virginia, according to a news release.

“The shipbuilding and maritime industries have long been economic anchors for Hampton Roads, and our world-class infrastructure and training institutions have helped build a high-quality talent pipeline that allows companies like East Coast Repair and Fabrication to thrive. We are proud that Virginia is able support the company’s impressive growth and look forward to their future success,” said Gov. Northam.

10 On Your Side's Tamara Scott was at the announcement and will have much more on what it means for the city of Newport News and our region tonight on WAVY News 10.

#HappeningNow @GovernorVA makes the announcement that S23 and East Coast repair and Fabrications is investing 64.4 million dollars into @CityofNN creating more than 300 new jobs @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/IWjy5REO1S — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) June 16, 2020

