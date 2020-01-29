GoFundMe started for family of Officer Katie Thyne

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A GoFundMe campaign has been started to benefit the family of Officer Katie Thyne, who was killed in the line of duty in Newport News Jan. 23.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the fundraiser had already received more than $4,300 from 55 donors.

The fundraiser was created by a Massachusetts resident, and the funds will go to Tim Thyne, Katie Thyne’s brother. It will be used for funeral expenses and childcare for her 2-year-old daughter.

The page reads:

“Tim and his family have suffered a tragic loss. Tim’s sister Katie Thyne, a police officer in Newport News, Virginia, was killed in the line of duty during a routine traffic stop on January 23rd, 2020. She was 24 years old and leaves behind her partner, two-year-old daughter and a loving extended family.

Tim’s family will need support in many ways. It’s hard to know how to offer support in times like these so we’ve set up this fund to help with practical things like covering food, childcare, funeral-associated costs, memorial donation or whatever else is needed so Tim’s family can focus on each other.”

The campaign is verified by GoFundMe, according to an email from a regional communications representative for the fundraising site.

Katie Thyne sustained multiple injuries Thursday, Jan. 23 during a traffic stop in Newport News near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park.

Police say the driver attempted to flee the traffic stop. The driver’s side door was open, and dragged Katie Thyne about a block before crashing into a tree and pinning her.

She died that same night at a local hospital.

The community has rallied in multiple ways following her death, including setting up a memorial fund through Newport News Police Foundation.

Click here to view the GoFundMe page.

