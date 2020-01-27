GoFundMe for woman shot by husband in Newport News raises nearly $7,000

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A GoFundMe started to help a woman shot by her husband in Newport News last week has raised nearly $7,000 as of Monday afternoon.

The funds will assist Brittany Shazier and her seven children, according to the fundraiser page.

The description for the GoFundMe is short: “Brittany was the victim of domestic violence and has been hospitalized. We want to raise money to help with her 7 children and the hospital expenses. Anything you can give will be a blessing!”

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, the page had raised $6,870 from 108 donors.

Police say the woman was shot by her husband Thursday in the 200 block of Cabell Drive. Authorities say her husband turned the gun on himself after shooting her.

Her husband died at the scene, and Shazier was transported to the hospital. Police say they are not looking for any other suspects in the shooting, and a firearm was found in the residence.

Shazier’s social media indicates she has seven children — one picture shows her dressed as Snow White with the children dressed as the seven dwarfs.

