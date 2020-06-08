Gloucester man accused of destroying property, public intoxication at Newport News 7-Eleven

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Newport News was arrested after allegedly destroying property inside a local convenience store while intoxicated.

Police responded to a report of property destruction at a 7-Eleven in the 5000 block of Jefferson Avenue just before midnight on Friday.

An employee approached officers stating that a known man who had previously been banned from the store began knocking over items and destroying property when she asked him to leave.

Officers located a man fitting the descriptions of the suspect walking on Jefferson Avenue.

The man, later identified as 26-year-old Gloucester resident John Grudger Lattery, began speaking with the officers.

The officers say they noticed Lattery had slurred speech and emitted an odor of alcohol.

After further investigation, Lattery was arrested with one count each of intentional damage, public intoxication, and tresspassing.

Lattery was turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

