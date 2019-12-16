‘Girls On the Run’ in Newport News inspires young girls to chase their goals

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — “Girls On The Run” held a 5K in Newport News on Sunday at the Mariners Museum and Park.

More than 1,000 girls participated in the event, along with 30 coaches running alongside them. There were also about 1,000 “running buddy” adults that came out too.



Ellen Carver, the executive director of Girls on the Run Hampton Roads, says this is their 14th year in Hampton Roads.

“The girls have been working for 3 months on health, wellness, running, endurance, confidence, self esteem,” Carver said.

“Our program is 12 weeks long and it culminates with this huge celebration, so all of our program participants, all of our girls, their running buddies, their family, friends,” said program director Emily Matisko. “They all come out today to watch them accomplish this amazing goal of 3.1 miles. It was really about teaching the girls what it was like to set a goal and achieve it.”