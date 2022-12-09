NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Girls on the Run after-school program is culminating in a Star Power 5k on Sunday, Dec. 11. The run will be at the Mariners’ Museum and Park in Newport News from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Girls on the Run program is active at 71 schools and community centers in Hampton Roads and caters to girls aged 8-14. Every year, thousands of students participate.

“Our volunteer coaches are tireless in providing opportunities for girls to be physically active and emotionally healthy. Girls are coming of age in extraordinary times, and they need champions,” said Ellen Carver, executive director of Girls on the Run.

“We are known for hosting the most spirited and inspirational 5k series in the region. Sunday is going to spread joy far and wide.”