George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic playing Thursday night in Newport News

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 13: Singer/Songwriter George Clinton performs onstage at the 2017 SESAC Pop Awards on April 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for SESAC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The P-Funk is playing on the Peninsula on Thursday night.

The legendary George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic are coming to the Good Vibes Concert Hall at City Center at Oyster Point. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and $75 general admission tickets were still available as of Thursday morning.

The funkmaster general, now 80 years old, actually planned to retire from touring after a farewell tour in 2019 (when he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy), but announced an “unretirement” last summer.

“I feel good as hell right now,” he told Rolling Stone in July 2021. “So if I go out on stage, yeah, cool. ‘You went out funking.’”

The Newport News stop is one of his last in the U.S. before he heads to Europe.

To prepare, check out Clinton’s Tiny Desk concert from 2018. He’s also said that a possible Verzuz battle is in the works.