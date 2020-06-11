Garage catches fire on Center Avenue in Newport News

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) –Fire officials in Newport News say a garage caught fire on Center Avenue Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Center Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported.

It took crews about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The cause is under investigation.

