Garage catches fire on Center Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) –Fire officials in Newport News say a garage caught fire on Center Avenue Wednesday.
Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Center Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
There were no injuries reported.
It took crews about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The cause is under investigation.
