NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A fugitive has been arrested following a tactical operation in Newport News Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from NNPD around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, officers were on the scene in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a fugitive with federal warrants was barricaded inside a nearby apartment complex.

Nearby businesses were notified of the scene.

Around 5:40 p.m., police say the fugitive was taken into custody without incident.

No further information has been released.

