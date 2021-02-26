From cop to cake maker: O’s Cakes celebrating grand opening this weekend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — There is a new cake shop in Newport News. It’s owned by a military veteran and now former police officer.

Friday is Officer Olajuwon Bynoe’s last day with the Newport News Police Department. He’s going from working as a cop to working on cakes.

On Saturday, his business, O’s Cakes, will officially open.

A passion to serve led Bynoe to a career in the United States Army, then law enforcement.

“I enjoy serving the community,” he said.

But the stress and dangers of the job made it hard for him to enjoy policework.

“A lot happened in my short two and a half years with Newport News. Officer Thyne, she was on my shift,” he said.

Officer Katie Thyne was killed during a traffic stop in January 2020. In 2019, Bynoe’s partner, Officer Robert Stewart, was seriously hurt during an ambush-style shooting.

Now, he’s looking for a change and plans to use skills he learned from his father.

“I’ve been baking with him since I was a kid,” Bynoe said. “I never went to school for it. I learned everything from my dad.”

Police Chief Steve Drew is sending him well wishes after trying one of his cakes on his birthday, earlier this week.

“I wish you the very best and thanks for taking the time to do this,” Drew said to Bynoe in a video message.

Happy 50th Birthday to #NNPD Chief Steve Drew! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/3GGYhpMmen — Newport News Police Department (@NewportNewsPD) February 23, 2021

Bynoe says he’ll still serve, just in a different way.

“I hate to say this, but I don’t want to be the person arresting you. I’d rather be the person serving you cakes,” he said.

O’s Cakes grand opening is at noon this Saturday at Patrick Henry Mall.

Visit O’s Cakes on Facebook.