NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Southeastern Virginia Health System is partnering with Temple of Peace Church to provide free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations for anyone at least 12-years-old.

The event takes place Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Temple of Peace Church, 3115 Wickham Avenue in Newport News.

Vaccines will be provided and rendered by Southeastern Virginia Health System.