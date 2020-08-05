Free COVID-19 testing event on August 10 in Newport News

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, physician assistant Nicole Kramer collects a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing in Tustin, Calif., in Orange County. A technical problem has caused a lag in California’s tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and number of positive cases, and hindering efforts to track the spread, the state’s top health official said Tuesday, Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Southeastern Virginia Health System is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event on Monday, August 10.

The event will be open to the public and no appointment is needed. Both drive-up and walk-up testing will be available.

Location: 48th Street Physicians (Corner of Marshall Avenue & 48th Street – Downtown Newport News)

48th Street Physicians (Corner of Marshall Avenue & 48th Street – Downtown Newport News) Time: 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Anyone age 12 or older can participate.

You do not have to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System to attend.

For additional information, please call 757-380-8709.

