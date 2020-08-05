Free COVID-19 testing event on August 10 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Southeastern Virginia Health System is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event on Monday, August 10.
The event will be open to the public and no appointment is needed. Both drive-up and walk-up testing will be available.
- Location: 48th Street Physicians (Corner of Marshall Avenue & 48th Street – Downtown Newport News)
- Time: 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Anyone age 12 or older can participate.
You do not have to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System to attend.
For additional information, please call 757-380-8709.
