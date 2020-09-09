Free community COVID-19 testing in Newport News Wednesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Newport News is holding a COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Testing will be limited to 200 people.

The testing is being conducted by the Community Free Clinic of Newport News and Riverside Health System from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 727-25th Street.

For more information, call 757-594-4060.

