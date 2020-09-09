Free community COVID-19 testing in Newport News Wednesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) -- For decades, the congressman who represents Newport News and Hampton, has hosted a massive backyard- style cookout where constituents could get a bite of food and a good taste of politics as Virginia prepared for the November elections.

This year, because of the pandemic, the Democrat served up his annual Labor Day message on socially-safe Facebook. Representative Scott, who is chairman of the House Education and Labor committee used the weekend to criticize Republicans who have refused to take a vote on the Heroes Act which extends unemployment benefits and calls on OSHA to establish COVID-19 safety standards.