Free community COVID-19 testing in Newport News on Monday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Southeastern Virginia Health System announced on Friday that it will host a free community COVID-19 testing event that is open to the public.

The event is scheduled for Monday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 48th Street Physicians on 4714 Marshall Avenue in Newport News (the corner of Marshall Avenue and 48th Street downtown).

This event will be open to the public.

Drive-up testing and walk-up testing will be performed.

Ages 12 & up are welcome.

No appointment needed.

The participant does not have to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System to attend.

For additional information, please call 757-380-8709.

For more information visit sevhs.org.

