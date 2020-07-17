Free community COVID-19 testing in Newport News on Monday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Southeastern Virginia Health System announced on Friday that it will host a free community COVID-19 testing event that is open to the public.

The event is scheduled for Monday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 48th Street Physicians on 4714 Marshall Avenue in Newport News (the corner of Marshall Avenue and 48th Street downtown).

  • This event will be open to the public.
  • Drive-up testing and walk-up testing will be performed.
  • Ages 12 & up are welcome.
  • No appointment needed.
  • The participant does not have to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System to attend.
  • For additional information, please call 757-380-8709.

For more information visit sevhs.org.

