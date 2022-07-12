NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News teens are invited to participate in a free summer camp at Ft. Eustis.

This is the first year of the summer camp and it is free to attend for high school students enrolled in Newport News Public Schools. It is also open to 2022 NNPS graduates. Students who live in Newport News who are homeschooled or attend private students are also eligible.

The goal is to help teens build confidence and learn about teamwork. Youth will participate in obstacle courses, paint ball games, and even learn about aircraft carriers.

Military leaders say this camp is an opportunity to connect with the greater Newport News community.

“I’m excited. Leaders on the installation are excited. Soldiers that we’ve tasked with the camp they are excited about it. The future lies in our youth. We want to invest in our youth here at Ft. Eustis,” said Brig. Gen. Richard Harrison of United States Army Training and Doctrine Command. “We’re excited to tell our story. We are excited to inform them and answer their questions. Often times, kids have myths about the Army. They have what they see on tv or what they hear from friends. We are here to answer their questions and get them excited about a life of service. I’m excited about that.”

The camp runs July 18-21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. It is free to attend, and lunch is provided.

The last day to sign up is Thursday, July 14. Go to this link for information and to apply.