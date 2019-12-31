Four years after fiancé’s murder, Newport News woman searches for answers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News woman continues her pursuit for justice four years after the death of her fiancé.

Damian Terry was gunned down on Dec. 30, 2015 in a drive-by shooting, but no one was ever arrested.

Shannon Brown, Terry’s fiancée, said she’s not giving up hope that one day the person responsible will be found.

“I will never actually go a day without thinking about this man,” she said. “It’s one thing to see your loved one pass away, but it’s a whole other thing to see your loved one pass away, not knowing who could’ve harmed them.”

Newport News Police say Terry was walking on Madison Avenue near 30th Street when a dark-colored vehicle drove past and someone inside opened fire, killing him.

“That’s something I have to live with day in and day out. It’s mental turmoil, mental anguish. It’s complete depression on all levels because you have no idea who would’ve done this,” Brown said.

However, she’s determined to get answers.

Just as she’s done in the past, Brown went back to the scene to keep Terry’s memory alive.

She posted a sign with his picture with the hope that someone might see it and speak up.

“It’s just one of those things that we really want the community to actually step up and stop keeping things to themselves. As with anything that happens out here, someone knows,” Brown said.

Brown said it took a long time for her to come back to the street where Terry was shot, but she won’t rest until the case is solved.

“At first, I started this journey completely intimidated by the streets that took his life, but I don’t care how long I have to stand out here, how many years I have to come back. I’ll keep fighting until I find out who did this to him,” Brown said.

If you know anything about this homicide, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 tips app.