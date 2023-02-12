NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Uvalde Foundation For Kids announced Sunday that it has canceled Richneck Elementary Schools’ oversight for the grant named after the teacher who was shot by her student.

According to a press release, the foundation decided to cancel the school’s oversight “due to developing circumstances at Richneck Elementary School.” They continued by saying due to recent events, the oversight and responsibility of the program would not be appropriate for the school to implement.

The Foundation says that it will now be working with Zwerner and her representatives to oversee the grant directly.

The grant, which is named the “Hero” Grant Award after Abby Zwerner, will be awarded annually to a deserving teacher from across the country. The first grant is expected to be presented to Zwerner this spring.