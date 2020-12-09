Fort Eustis to conduct force protection exercise Dec. 10

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Fort Eustis announced the base will be conducting a force protection exercise Thursday.

The drill will be on Dec. 10, and the start time will be unannounced, according to a statement released by the base on Wednesday.

“There have not been any indications of a changed or increased threat environment. The intent of this exercise is for Fort Eustis personnel to rehearse how they would respond to an emergent situation, ensuring the continued security of soldiers, civilians, and contractors working throughout the installation,” the statement continued.

Officials say the exercise is not expected to impact installation entry points, customer service facilities, or child development center and youth center drop-off and pickup times.

Local residents may hear loud messages broadcasted over the installation’s “Giant Voice” notification system.