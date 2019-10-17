Former VA House delegate, Newport News representative Alan Diamonstein dies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Former Virginia House Delegate Alan Diamonstein has died, according to reports.
In a statement from law firm Patten, Wornom, Hatten, and Diamonnstein, LC, officials expressed their sadness regarding the passing of their partner early Thursday morning. The law firm said that Diamonstein “leaves a huge void” in the community with his legacy.
WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox said the former Newport News representative was one of the “most honest straight shooters” he’s ever met and that his laugh, humor, and contribution lives forever.
Congresswoman Elaine Luria also paid her tribute to the late attorney and former legislator saying that Diamonstein made “our Commonwealth a better place” during his time in the General Assembly.
Senator Mark Warner, in a statement released Thursday morning, called Diamonstein a “powerful force” in Virginia who made the Commonwealth more inclusive and forward-looking.
93rd District delegate Mike Mullins referred to Diamonstein as his hero, mentor, and friend while praising his advocacy for higher education.