Former VA House delegate, Newport News representative Alan Diamonstein dies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Former Virginia House Delegate Alan Diamonstein has died, according to reports.

In a statement from law firm Patten, Wornom, Hatten, and Diamonnstein, LC, officials expressed their sadness regarding the passing of their partner early Thursday morning. The law firm said that Diamonstein “leaves a huge void” in the community with his legacy.

WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox said the former Newport News representative was one of the “most honest straight shooters” he’s ever met and that his laugh, humor, and contribution lives forever.

BREAKING NEWS: A mighty oak has fallen. Former Del. Alan Diamondstein died. He was a treasured friend. One of the most honest straight shooters I ever met. He was a trusted advisor during my political days. His laugh, humor, contribution lives forever. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) October 17, 2019

Congresswoman Elaine Luria also paid her tribute to the late attorney and former legislator saying that Diamonstein made “our Commonwealth a better place” during his time in the General Assembly.

For 30+ years, Mr. Alan Diamonstein represented Newport News in the General Assembly and made our Commonwealth a better place. Known as “Mr. CNU,” he fought for Virginia’s higher education system. Hampton Roads will miss this master legislator. I grieve with our community today. — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) October 17, 2019

Senator Mark Warner, in a statement released Thursday morning, called Diamonstein a “powerful force” in Virginia who made the Commonwealth more inclusive and forward-looking.

93rd District delegate Mike Mullins referred to Diamonstein as his hero, mentor, and friend while praising his advocacy for higher education.