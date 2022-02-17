Former teacher offers career transition advice amid ‘The Great Resignation’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Former teacher Raven Wilson was one of many local educators who chose a new career amid “The Great Resignation.” Now, she’s helping other teachers do the same.

Wilson left teaching in April 2021 after five years with public schools in Newport News and York County. She said low pay and long hours pushed her out of the classroom.

In this web exclusive, she is sharing her experience to help other teachers – or anyone looking to transition into a new career.

Educators have many transferable skills that they are often not even aware of Wilson told 10 On Your Side. This can hold true for others in different careers, as well.

“Teachers really can do anything, especially when they are building and presenting lessons,” she said.

She adds to think about what you do well in your job and how it can translate into something new.

“If you’re a team lead and managing a group of people, or if you’re showing anyone how to do anything — we have all the skills we need. We just don’t know how to speak on them. We don’t know how to transfer them,” Wilson said.

Since leaving teaching, Wilson has made it her mission to help other teachers change professions and forge a new path.

“I would say I get 20 LinkedIn messages a day from teachers that want to get out,” Wilson said. “I meet with teachers often do resume reviews, interview preps — or walking them through a day in the life [of my new job].”

We asked Wilson to share her best advice for those looking to transfer to a new role outside of teaching – or really any career. Here’s what she said:

Start early.

Connect with people. Getting a LinkedIn profile and being active on the platform, or joining job search groups, can help introduce you to right people and help you to people looking to hire.

Know your worth. Wilson said she often gets asked about salary expectations for roles outside of teaching, and she works with teachers to help them know how much money they should expect from new roles.

Wilson said she often gets asked about salary expectations for roles outside of teaching, and she works with teachers to help them know how much money they should expect from new roles. Figure out what you really want to do. Broadly applying to jobs won’t be nearly as effective as really diving into a niche. You have to narrow down the specific roles you are interested in to be able to tailor your resume and cover letter effectively to land a job.

Websites and social media groups can be a good way to get started if you’re just starting to think about transitioning into a new career. Raven started her own Facebook group, Black Educators Transition, to help guide other teachers into new careers. She also recommends TeachLearnDev.org and TeacherTransition.com.