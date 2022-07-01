NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A jury acquitted a former Newport News police officer on all the charges he faced in a sexual assault case.

During a four-day trial in Newport News, Robert Jones was found not guilty on two counts of rape, one count of sodomy and four counts of indecent exposure.

Kristi Cline, who also faced charges in this same case, was found not guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Jurors could not reach an agreement on six other charges against her, so those charges ended in a mistrial.

The case involved allegations dating as far back as 2008 at Cline’s home, where she ran a day care. Documents show Cline had a relationship with Jones and was the alleged victim’s babysitter. The victim reported the allegations to Williamsburg Police in 2018, when she was 22, but said they date back to when she was between 12 and 14 years old. She told investigators she was forced to have sex with Jones and Cline.

