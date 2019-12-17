Former Newport News teacher sentenced to 5 years for possessing 2,400-plus child pornography images

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A former Newport News substitute teacher has been sentenced to five years in prison for uploading and possessing more than 2,400 images of child pornography.

Michael Scott Porter, 51, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a news release.

Authorities say Porter uploaded images of child sexual abuse to a Microsoft OneDrive account in March 2018. The pornographic image showed a “prepubescent or early pubescent” juvenile female exposed on a bed, court documents state.

Microsoft reported the images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which investigated and then obtained search warrants for Porter’s account and home Nov. 9.

During the search, law enforcement found more than 2,400 images of child sexual abuse in the OneDrive account and on other devices in his home.

A spokeswoman for the Newport News confirmed in November 2018 that Porter worked as a substitute from August 2017 to August 2018, adding that all employees must pass a national background check and a statewide check with Child Protective Services.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.