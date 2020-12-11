Former Newport News resident sentenced to prison for mail fraud, identity theft with victims across region

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A New York man who used to live in Newport News was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for mail fraud and identity theft with victims across Isle of Wight, Southampton, and Sussex Counties.

Court documents say that 25-year-old Christopher A. Phillips stole mail from residents and used their personal information to open new bank accounts and lines of credit in their name.

To make sure he received the mail and access to the new accounts before the victims, the records say that Phillips would use “mail-tracking services and techniques such as following mail routes.”

The court records say he then repeatedly purchased goods and services using the fraudulent accounts resulting in a total loss of about $35,000.

As a result of Phillips’ scheme, investigators say they identified at least 12 victims of identity theft across parts of Hampton Roads and the Tidewater Region.

At the time of his arrest, investigators recovered significant quantities of stolen mail and electronic devices with more suspected victims.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.