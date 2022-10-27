NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Former Newport News Mayor, Joe Frank has passed away.
Frank served as the Mayor of Newport News from 1996 until he retired in June 2010, making him the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history. Prior to his time as Mayor, Frank also served on the Newport News City Council and was Vice Mayor for two terms.
Frank was also responsible for many projects, including the development of the City Center area. He is also accredited for helping protect key assets like Fort Eustis and Jefferson Lab.
Congressman Bobby Scott released a statement regarding Frank’s passing.
“I am very saddened to learn of the passing former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank. Joe was a pillar of our community and devoted his life and career to serving the citizens of Newport News. During his 14-year tenure as mayor, Joe helped transform our city through the development of City Center. He was instrumental in encouraging major businesses to expand in the city, and was a leading advocate in protecting key government and military assets, including Fort Eustis and Jefferson Lab. Joe’s positive influence and impact on Newport News can still be felt in every corner of the city. I will greatly miss his friendship and counsel. I send my condolences to Joe’s family, his many friends and supporters, and everyone positively impacted by his life.”Congressman Bobby Scott (D, VA-03)