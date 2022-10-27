NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Former Newport News Mayor, Joe Frank has passed away.

Frank served as the Mayor of Newport News from 1996 until he retired in June 2010, making him the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history. Prior to his time as Mayor, Frank also served on the Newport News City Council and was Vice Mayor for two terms.

Frank was also responsible for many projects, including the development of the City Center area. He is also accredited for helping protect key assets like Fort Eustis and Jefferson Lab.

Congressman Bobby Scott released a statement regarding Frank’s passing.